Airstrikes hit Hezyaz power station in Yemen’s Sanaa

Airstrikes hit Hezyaz power station in Yemen’s Sanaa
Airstrikes reportedly targeted the Hezyaz power station in Yemen’s Sanaa.

Earlier, British security firm Ambrey said it had received reports of ongoing airstrikes across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen including the port of Ras Issa, Yemen’s main oil export terminal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel and launched attacks on international shipping in waters near Yemen since November 2023, in support of the Palestinians over Israel’s war with Hamas.

Israel has responded with airstrikes, as have Britain and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month Israel was only at the beginning of its campaign against the Houthis.

