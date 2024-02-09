Yandex metrika counter

Albanian PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in election

Albanian PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in election

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports. 

“Heartfelt congratulations to my dear Ilham Aliyev on his reconfirmation as the undisputed leader of friendly Azerbaijan, a lovely country with diligent, hardworking people who, under his leadership, are making great strides forward! I look forward to assist in the opening of the new Albanian Embassy in Baku very soon,” PM Edi Rama said in a post on the social media platform X.


