Aleksandar Vucic: We must be ready to protect and secure our countries in a future that will not be very peaceful

“We are talking about our common activities, the exchange of technology in the defense industry and work on some products that we can take to the markets of third countries together. Because I think that if we have a joint approach, we, as Serbia and Azerbaijan, have great potential,” said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic as he made a press statement following the one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“I have had a very productive discussion with the Minister of Defense Industry. I believe that together with representatives of the defense industry, we have learned a lot from Azerbaijan about the activities of the armed forces, as well as the structure of the armed forces. We are ready to exchange information on many issues. We produce certain good ammunition and weapons. We are ready to consider ways to modernize everything together and keep pace with the world on the way to becoming self-sufficient. Because in this difficult period, we have seen how major countries can lose so much power in a short period of time and how sanctions can have a devastating impact. We must be ready to protect and secure our countries in a future that will not be very peaceful,” the Serbian President emphasized.

