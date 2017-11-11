Ali Ahmadov on activities of new agency

The Food Security Agency will fulfill the functions of other structures, which earlier dealt with food security issues in Azerbaijan.

"All these functions will be concentrated in a single center," Azerbaijan's Vice Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

The Vice Premier noted that the work on the creation of the agency continues on the basis of the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to improve the food security system in the country from February 10, 2017.

"By decree of the President, this structure has very high responsibilities," Ahmadov added.

