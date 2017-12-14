'Ali and Nino' film demonstrated in Croatia's Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

The film 'Ali and Nino' based on the same-name novel, the world's bestseller by Gurban Said has been demonstrated in Croatia's Zagreb with the organizational support of our country's Embassy to Croatia and Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

Opening the event with a welcoming speech the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Croatia Fahraddin Gurbanov highly appreciated the work done by the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva in screening of this wonderful film about a story of one love and voiced confidence that today's event will make a great contribution to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

Speaking about the subject line of the film, Gurbanov noted that the Caucasus region located at the junction between Europe and Asia played a role of a bridge in overcoming the differences between different cultures and civilizations and noted that for centuries numerous ethnic and cultural groups lived together in peace and prosperity.

Deputy Chairperson of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Nataliya Ostarijas expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of relations between the two countries, noting that the film was not only about the love story of two young people, but also the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for independence and the traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism.

In addition to the film, a copy of the book "Ali and Nino", published in Croatian, was presented to the event participants.

Representatives of Croatian state and public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Zagreb, non-governmental organizations and the public took part in the event.

