Ali Hasanov: Free media formed in Azerbaijan

‘Azerbaijani President assesses civil society institutions as the main condition of our development’, Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues

Hasanov said that Azerbaijan’s successes were founded by Heydar Aliyev: ‘Our constitution includes civil society building, political pluralism, freedom of political activity. These are three conditions for our development. Foreign experts also note these conditions. Elections were held in 1995 on a multi-party basis for the first time. Elections held in the past period were on a multi-party basis too and transparent. Free media has been formed since 1995. We are also proud of reaching our goals in development of civil society’.

News.Az

