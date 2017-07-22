Ali Hasanov: President had deep impressions left from meeting with journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

We will try to make the third building for journalists ready in two years, Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, said at the awarding ceremony for the winners of a competition of individual journalistic articles, an event organized by the State Fund for Support of Mass Media Development under the Azerbaijani President in connection with 22 July – National Press Day.

According to him, the Azerbaijani president’s speech at the meeting with journalists will be remembered for long.

He noted that there are some journalists who bring shame on this profession.

“Some journalists bring shame on the State of Azerbaijan, contributing to anti-Azerbaijan activities.



The presidential assistant noted that 255 journalists have been given apartments in the second building.



“These 255 apartments do not accommodate the needs of all journalists. Regrettably, some so-called journalists seek to dishonor the Commission’s work and cast shadow over this noble act. Of them, some have registered their home in some else’s name and added falsely increased record of work in order to be entitled to a new apartment. Unfortunately, we could allocate apartments to veteran journalists who still work and are in need of housing. They will be given apartments in the next building,” he said.



He noted that they will try to make the third building for journalists ready by 22 July 2019.



“The head of state order that the third building be ready by 2020. I believe we’re going to make it in two years. If not, the third building definitely will be ready in 2020,” he said.

