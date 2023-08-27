All pro-Armenian lobbyists, politicians in US and Europe need to be further investigated: Azerbaijani presidential aide

All anti-Azerbaijani, pro-Armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

Hajiyev shared an excerpt from The New York Post on his X page (ex-Twitter) about possible offenses by the wife of US Senator Bob Menendez.

“Money Talks! All anti-Azerbaijani pro-Armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated,” the presidential aide said.

A news headline in The New York Post reads: "Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife sold $400K in gold bars months before his office admitted he was facing federal probe."

