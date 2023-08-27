Yandex metrika counter

All pro-Armenian lobbyists, politicians in US and Europe need to be further investigated: Azerbaijani presidential aide

  • Politics
  • Share
All pro-Armenian lobbyists, politicians in US and Europe need to be further investigated: Azerbaijani presidential aide

All anti-Azerbaijani, pro-Armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

Hajiyev shared an excerpt from The New York Post on his X page (ex-Twitter) about possible offenses by the wife of US Senator Bob Menendez.

“Money Talks! All anti-Azerbaijani pro-Armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated,” the presidential aide said.

A news headline in The New York Post reads: "Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife sold $400K in gold bars months before his office admitted he was facing federal probe."

News about - All pro-Armenian lobbyists, politicians in US and Europe need to be further investigated: Azerbaijani presidential aide


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      