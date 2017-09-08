Allahshukur Pashazade invited Patriarch Kirill to visit Armenian church in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade invited Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill to visit the Armenian church in Baku at a meeting with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in Moscow on Friday, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

Pashazadeh said that in August 2019 a meeting of the Interreligious Council of the CIS countries will be held in Baku. He invited Moscow Patriarch to visit the Armenian church, get acquainted with the situation.



Earlier Karekin II commenting on the destruction and desecration of religious and cultural monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, called the state of the Armenian church in Baku unsatisfactory.



Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade invited the Patriarch as a third party to visit jointly the Armenian church in Baku and personally see its current state.

News.Az

News.Az