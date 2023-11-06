Alliance of Turkic News Agencies established in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic News Agencies Media Summit under the theme “Alliance in Media & Vision for Future” gets underway in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Vugar Aliyev represents Azerbaijan at the event.

Chairman of the Board and Director General of Anadolu Agency Serdar Karagoz, Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yıldırım addressed the opening ceremony. The speakers emphasized the importance of the alliance in terms of wider dissemination of news about the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as making their voice heard louder. They underlined that the Alliance of the Turkic-speaking countries, which will change the international community's view of the Turkic world, will play a key role in conveying their ideas, common heritage and culture to the world community.

The participants hailed the establishment of the Alliance as a historical moment, emphasizing its importance in terms of further strengthening of fraternal bonds between the Turkic-speaking countries. They recalled the Istanbul Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in 2021 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing it as one of the major turning points for the alliance between Turkic-speaking countries.

Then, the Declaration on the establishment of the Alliance of Turkic News Agencies (ATNA) was signed.

The summit continues its work.

News.Az