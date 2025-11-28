Almaty Airport aims for 40 million passengers a year

Construction is underway on a new VIP apron, cargo stands, a de-icing zone and multiple facility upgrades, including the CIP terminal. More than 1,800 jobs will be created during construction, with 550 roles in airport operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The airport says cargo stands will be moved closer to warehouses next year to speed up logistics. Future plans for the northern zone include a new cargo apron, maintenance hangar and logistics centres.

A new automated baggage handling system is also being installed in the domestic terminal, with the updated areas set to open to passengers in December.