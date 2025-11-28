Yandex metrika counter

Fire forces evacuation of Qantas terminal at Melbourne Airport

Fire forces evacuation of Qantas terminal at Melbourne Airport
Photo: Instagram/Jacqui Felgate

Thousands of travellers have had their plans disrupted after a fire forced the evacuation of the Qantas terminal at Melbourne Airport.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening, with Fire Rescue Victoria and the airport's aviation fire teams called to Terminal 1, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Qantas planes were brought to a standstill on the tarmac as thousands of passengers inside the airport were forced to leave the terminal.

"The fire has been completely extinguished," a Melbourne Airport spokesperson said.

"The terminal — Terminal 1 only — was evacuated in response to the fire alarms."

She said passengers were returning to the terminal.

She did not say what had caught fire or how.

The ABC's Craig Dixon was on a plane that arrived from Sydney at 7:50pm.


