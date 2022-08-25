Alternative road bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin to be available for use within next week: State Agency

The construction of an alternative highway bypassing Lachin city took ten months, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that ten kilometers of the road pass through the territory of Armenia.

“Following the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, we have laid 22 kilometers of a road bypassing Lachin city. Since Armenia hasn't fulfilled its obligations and hasn't yet completed the construction of 10 kilometers of the highway, at the request of the Armenian population in Karabakh, we have undertaken the construction of another 4.8 kilometers connecting to the new highway, and the construction has already been completed. It will be possible to use this highway within the next week,” Mammadov added.

News.Az