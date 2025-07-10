Amazon eyes additional multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is reportedly weighing a further multibillion-dollar investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Financial Times states that the tech giant is looking to deepen its strategic partnership with Anthropic, potentially expanding beyond the $8 billion commitment made in November 2024, News.Az reports.

Amazon pumped $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic in November last year in a bid to capitalize on the generative artificial intelligence technology. The move doubled Amazon's investment in the firm.



The investment under consideration will help Amazon retain its position as one of Anthropic's largest shareholders, ahead of Google (GOOGL.O), which has invested over $3 billion, FT said.



"We quickly realised that we had many shared goals that were fundamentally critical. The size of the (existing investment) represents our ambition," Dan Grossman, vice-president of worldwide corporate development at Amazon told the newspaper.

News.Az