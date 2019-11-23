Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to

An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.

“The Complaint and related filings contain source selection sensitive information, as well as AWS’s proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information, the public release of which would cause either party severe competitive harm,” Amazon said in a court document seeking a protective order.

“The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information.”

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon’s decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it.

