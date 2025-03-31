Amazon reinstates theft screening, asks for worker phone details

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is set to reintroduce metal-detector screening for employees exiting its warehouses, a measure initially put on hold during the pandemic to prevent theft, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The company has also requested workers to register their personal phones to assure security staff that these devices are not stolen.

The e-commerce giant planned to start notifying employees about the phone registration initiative on Monday at specific locations, according to Bloomberg, citing sources who wished to remain anonymous. Amazon’s goal is to gradually roll out this policy across all its US facilities and resume theft screening, commencing with trial locations.

For phone registration, workers will be asked to provide the last six digits of their device’s serial number and will be given a sticker to affix to their device. This process will allow security staff to quickly identify the device as belonging to the employee, thereby streamlining the screening process.

News.Az