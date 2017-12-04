Ambassador: Azerbaijan, UAE have strong partnership relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the UAE have strong partnership relations, UAE ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi said.

Al Qubaisi made the remarks at an event in Baku Dec. 4 dedicated to the 46th anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, according to Trend.

"I would like to emphasize the friendly relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan,” the diplomat said. “Cooperation and mutual respect are based on these relations.”

"This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," he said.

The ambassador added that the growing volumes of exchange between the UAE and Azerbaijan in such spheres as economy, tourism and culture, testify to the strong bilateral relations.

“The number of tourists from the UAE to Azerbaijan reached 100,000 people in January-October 2017,” he added.

"The UAE embassy in Azerbaijan established the Chamber of Commerce,” the ambassador said. “This year I have held two meetings of the Chamber of Commerce with the participation of approximately 40 trade partners and companies interested in increasing the trade index between our countries."

News.Az

