Ambassador: Israel, Azerbaijan enjoy multilateral and strategic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Like Azerbaijan, Israel has succeeded in developing its economy, building a united society and a stable government, despite ongoing conflict, said Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

He made these remarks at a press conference dedicated to the anniversary of his country's independence, held in Baku on May 2, APA reports.

The ambassador noted that after Azerbaijan declaring independence, Israel was the fourth country to recognize its independence.

"The two countries have established multilateral and strategic relations based on cooperation in defense and energy. Today, relations between our countries are developing in two key areas of the private sector. One of them is agriculture, and the number of Israeli companies operating in this field in Azerbaijan is growing. The other area is tourism. The number of Israeli tourists coming to Azerbaijan this year is expected to triple and exceed 50,000" the envoy said.

The diplomat noted that the existence of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan from ancient times is a special part of bilateral relations.

"Jewish communities have always lived in peace and harmony with their neighbors. Many of them migrate to Israel and play the role of a bridge between the two nations and the two countries," he said.

News.Az

News.Az