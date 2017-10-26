Ambassador: Kazakhstan to provide 40 electric locomotives for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s machinery products were used in realization of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK), ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said at the

Speaking about the launch of BTK, the ambassador said that this project will contribute to development of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and other countries of Silk Road.



According to him, 10 electric locomotives of Kazakhstan will be used in BTK. At the same time, Kazakhstan will provide 40 electric locomotives for Azerbaijan by 2020.

News.Az

News.Az