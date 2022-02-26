Ambassador of Ukraine honors victims of Khojaly tragedy (PHOTO)
Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevsky visited the monument to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, the ambassador wrote on his official page on Twitter, News.Az reports.
"Took part in laying flowers at the monument to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, which took place 30 years ago. Ukraine shares the grief of the Azerbaijani people!" he wrote.