Ambassador: The legal framework between Georgia and Azerbaijan regulates all areas of cooperation

The legal framework between Georgia and Azerbaijan covers more than 100 bilateral and multilateral agreements and regulates almost all areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The due statement came from the Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze while speaking to News.Az

"Parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in deepening bilateral relations. Azerbaijan and Georgia have established close ties between parliamentary friendship groups, which contribute to the deepening of cooperation and exchange of experience in the parliamentary format," the ambassador said.

