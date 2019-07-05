Ambassador: "The United States respect and assess Azerbaijan's independence"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, we also celebrate the friendship of the US and Azerbaijan. From the moment your country restored its independence, the United States supported the independence of Azerbaijan,” said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger in the event dedicated to the Independence Day, APA reports.

"We are here with you while the role of Azerbaijan in the world scene is growing. The United States respect and assess the independence of Azerbaijan, "said the US Ambassador.

News.Az

News.Az