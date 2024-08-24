Ammunition explodes in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ammunition explosion occurred in the Fuzuli district, News.az reports.

On August 24, an explosion of ammunition took place in the village of Zyargyar of the Fuzuli district.As a result of the explosion in an area not yet cleared of mines and other explosive ordnance, Raju Aslanov, born 1978, a resident engaged in construction work, sustained various injuries. His condition is stable, and his life is not in danger.The Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

