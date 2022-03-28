An exclusive entry to the haven of all-inclusive at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has something to offer to all, making it the ideal destination for creating memories with your loved ones.

Through an endless stream of award-winning worldly cuisines, luxurious stays in stylish scenic accommodations, energetic entertainment, fun-packed activities, and an unparalleled display of Turkish hospitality, Rixos Hotels UAE invites guests to discover a new sense of freedom and a world of possibilities. The All-Inclusive at Rixos redefines the concept with its premium and exclusive offerings. Since its inception in 2000, this fast-growing Turkish hotel brand has revolutionized the definition of All-Inclusive by delivering an unrivalled array of luxury products and services in bucket-list-worthy places, providing a new perspective on the discerning traveller's version of paradise. Guests are invited to go on a beautiful adventure to unlock All-Inclusive, which includes a variety of flavours, sports activities, professional entertainment, and immersive spa experiences.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, the Emirates' first authentic All-Inclusive concept, is located on the crescent tip of the renowned man-made Palm Jumeirah Islands. The deluxe sea view rooms and luxury bedroom suites at this renowned beachside resort provide panoramic views of Dubai's sparkling skyscrapers and marina cityscape, as well as the magnificent lagoons and architecture of Palm Jumeirah itself. Guests can anticipate the best of Turkish hospitality at ten dining venues, including All-Day Dining Concepts, A La Turca, and Turquoise, as well as award-winning à la carte restaurants selected to satisfy a wide range of palates and desires. We offer three different á la carte restaurants with cuisines based around Italian, seafood, and the epitome of a perfectly cooked steak. For dessert cravings, then head straight to Patisserie Istanbul.

The adage "happy kids make for happy parents" is taken seriously at Rixos. This is practiced through its popular Rixy Kids Club concept, which offers a dedicated place with endless activities for fun-loving younger guests. It has elevated the beach destination to be recognized as one of the finest children-friendly resorts in the region. This vivid children's playground also has its pool, colourful slides, and tipping bucket, as well as Rixinema, ‘an indoor cinema’ and a first-in-market children's amphitheatre. Parents with children under four years of age are welcome to recharge at Toddler Town’s Baby Chamber, where mothers can freshen up and feed their babies in privacy. To make the most of their experience at Rixy Kid’s Club, we’ve implemented Edutainment across our activities by creating specific programs and games tailored to certain subjects. We want to provide our guests with skills they can keep long after their stay with us and conduct culinary workshops for anyone interested in creating sushi or pizza. They not only like it, but they also enjoy spending this time with their parents. CrossFit for kids is another exciting and healthy option. Our trained instructors set up numerous stations, where kids enjoy sprinting from one station to the next in competitions that they create amongst themselves.

And for happy parents, we offer signature drinks at Highlights Pool Bar, The Breeze Pool Bar, and I-chill Beach Lounge. Besides the drinks, adults can look forward to Exclusive Sports Club, which provides a variety of land and water sports for guests seeking excitement, including aqua leaping, antigravity yoga, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Finally, guests seeking an intensive spa experience may unwind at the Turkish-inspired Anjana spa, located away from the sun loungers. It is the spa for royalty, as you are taken care of from head to toe, immersed in the luxury of relaxation.

For bookings and enquiries please call at +971 (4) 457 5555, send an email to reservation.dubai@rixos.com or visit the website www.rixos.com.





Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specializing in memorable all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalizing wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment schedule and a diverse range of opulently appointed rooms and suites.



Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt serves as a genuinely inspiring location to see due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards and Trip Advisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates four hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

News.Az