ANAMA continues demining road leading to liberated Sugovushan settlement

Works on cleaning the area, envisioned for the reconstruction of the road leading to the village of Sugovushan in the Tartar district, from mines and unexploded shells are underway, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Idris Ismayilov told journalists.

According to Ismayilov, these works are carried out manually, by mechanical machines, and with the help of mine detection dogs.

“To date, 169 mines and unexploded shells have been found and cleared. Eight kilometers of the ten-kilometer road have already been cleaned. The rest of the work will be completed within the next 3-4 days,” he said. “In total, as a result of search operations conducted by the agency since September 27, 750 unexploded shells, about 4,500 antipersonnel mines, and about 2,000 anti-tank mines were found. At present, operational search work is underway in areas not cleaned from mines and unexploded shells.”

The agency’s chief also noted that it’s planned to demine the settlements within 3-5 years and to complete the cleaning of the territories within 10 years. This 10-year period provides for a complete solution to the problems associated with mines, cleaning remote mountainous areas, arable land, and pastures from them. The return of citizens to these territories will be carried out earlier.

