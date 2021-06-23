Yandex metrika counter

"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Anatolian Eagle - 2021 Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya/Turkey, continue.

The Azerbaijan Air Force’s flight crew participating in the international exercises, having entered the airspace of the imaginary enemy, successfully accomplished the assigned tasks. During fulfilling the tasks, due to the professionalism of the Azerbaijani military pilots, the ground targets of the imaginary enemy were destroyed.

The exercises will last until July 3.

