Ancient temple of Zeus discovered in southwestern Türkiye after 43-year search

Archaeologists have uncovered a temple of Zeus in the ancient city of Limyra, located along Türkiye’s Turkish Riviera, marking the end of a 43-year search.

The temple, dating back to the classical era, had been known from historical sources, but its exact location remained a mystery since excavations began in 1982, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kudret Sezgin, archaeologist at Hitit University and coordinator of the Limyra dig, said:

"We knew from written sources that Zeus was the city's main deity during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. It was known that a temple existed, but its precise location had not been found."

Sezgin noted that the discovery prompted a reevaluation of the city’s layout. The temple’s front facade measures 15 meters (49 feet) wide, and a Byzantine-era wall was later built over it. Beneath a privately owned orange grove outside the wall lies a sacred chamber, with further excavations planned after expropriation work.

Ceramics found in the temple indicate that Limyra’s origins date back 5,000 years. The team also identified the monumental gate, or propylon, beneath the Roman Street, which served as the temple’s entrance in the classical era. The Hellenistic-era city wall is now understood to have functioned as the temple’s perimeter protection wall.

This discovery sheds new light on Limyra’s historical significance and the city’s religious and architectural heritage.

News.Az