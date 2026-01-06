Ancient tomb cluster from Western Zhou Dynasty found in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archaeologists in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province have uncovered a cluster of 31 tombs dating back nearly 3,000 years, shedding light on the political and social structure of the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046–771 BC).

The tombs, part of the Changchun Ruins in Fuping County, were excavated since August 2022 by the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology, the Weinan Museum, and Fuping’s culture and tourism bureau. Researchers also discovered five pits containing chariots and horse remains, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The tombs display hierarchical differences: high-status tombs M1 and M2 feature three layers of coffins and over 300 artifacts, including jade pendants, halberds, and stone chimes, while smaller tombs contained only pottery and shell ornaments, suggesting they belonged to commoners.

Li Yanfeng, an associate researcher at SPIA, noted that the orderly layout reflects a “family burial” and “centralized public cemetery system,” offering valuable evidence for understanding the society and politics of the Western Zhou period.

