Android to get protection from suspicious Apps
@ Android Authority publication
The Google Play digital store will add protection against suspicious applications, says Android Authority publication, News.az reports.
Media experts studied the latest version of Google Play numbered 43.7.19-31 and found mentions of several new functions in the code. One of them will be launched to protect Android smartphone users from "bad" applications.
According to journalists, a special algorithm in Google Play will analyze each application before the user downloads it. The system can warn smartphone owners that a specific program has an insufficient number of ratings or bad reviews or is not used much - compared to other similar services.
Google Play will also prompt if information about the program developers is hidden or the application requests too much user data. Apparently, the new option will appear in the near future.
Android Authority journalists emphasized that an application with a small number of reviews or users is not necessarily useless or dangerous. "However, we are still glad that Google is working on such a solution to inform people about potentially low-quality applications," the authors noted.
At the end of November, it became known that the Android operating system (OS) added a seamless data transfer function from applications. With this option, when setting up a new device, users will not have to re-enter passwords in all applications and services.
