Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

A guard of honor was lined up for the German Chancellor at the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

She laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were played.

Angela Merkel enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as she was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment work in the capital of Azerbaijan.

