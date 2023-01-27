Ankara condems attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara on Friday condemned a treacherous attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, News.Az reports.

“We condemn the treacherous armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran this morning. We ask God’s mercy on the embassy employee, who lost his life in this attack, and wish the injured a swift recovery,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, which was subjected to similar attacks before, understands and shares the pain of the Azerbaijani people, the ministry stated.

"It is of utmost importance that those responsible for this despicable attack are immediately found and brought to justice and that all necessary measures are taken to prevent a recurrence. Brother Azerbaijan is never alone. Our support for Azerbaijan will continue as always,” it added.

News.Az