Ankara Declaration affirms support for Azerbaijan’s reconstruction, demining efforts in its liberated areas

The Ankara Declaration, the outcome document of the second trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Uzbek ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy, and transport, affirms support for the ongoing reconstruction and demining efforts in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions.

The declaration reaffirms the commitment of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to enhancing collaboration on regional and international issues of common interest, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The parties also pledge to support joint actions against attempts to undermine sovereignty and territorial integrity.The declaration also highlights the commitment of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to fully unlocking the potential in key areas including economy, trade, investment, logistics, infrastructure, digitization, environment, and climate change.The parties also agree to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.Furthermore, the Ankara Declaration recognizes the positive developments in economic, trade, connectivity, and climate action cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.It ensures the acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship roles in COP29 and CICA.With the declaration, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan emphasize the importance of a unified approach within the OTS regarding the security and development of Afghanistan, which is seen as key to ensuring stability in Central Asia.The three countries also welcome the ceasefire announcement in Gaza, urging its strict implementation, and advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

News.Az