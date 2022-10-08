Ankara sees possibility of resuming Moscow-Kyiv talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is possible to resume negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, told CNN, News.Az reports.

Kalin said the halt in talks was to be expected, adding he had recently discussed the issue with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He added that negotiations will likely resume at some point.

"The question is: When will we come back to it and how much damage will have been done by then?" Kalin said

The Turkish official said there was also a larger point at play when it comes to Russian involvement in negotiations.

"Our understanding is that Mr. Putin wants to have a new grand bargain, a new deal with the West. It's partly about Ukraine, no doubt. But the larger issue is really a new deal between Russia and the Western world," Kalin added.

News.Az