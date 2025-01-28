Ankara to host Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan trilateral ministerial talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, scheduled for January 29 in Ankara, will cover a wide range of cooperation topics, according to Akhror Burkhanov, press secretary and advisor to the Uzbek foreign minister.

Burkhanov highlighted the meeting's comprehensive agenda, stressing the potential for increased collaboration between the countries, News.Az reports, citing local media. He also noted that involving additional nations in this format is not under consideration at the moment."Several events and visits at different levels are planned for 2025," he added, commenting on bilateral relations between Baku and Tashkent.The first meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye was held on August 2, 2022, in Uzbekistan.

News.Az