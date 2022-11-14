Ankara to host memorial evening dedicated to centenary of prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 21, a memorial evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of outstanding composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fikrat Amirov will be held at the "Bilkend" Concert Hall in Ankara, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The program will feature "Mugham-poem", "12 miniatures", "Ballad" for violin and piano performed by Kheyraddin Goca (cello), Albena Sezer (flute), Nazik Rahmadova (violin), Tofig Shikhiyev (piano), Huseynali Huseynaliyev (violin), six pieces for flute and piano, fragments from the ballet "1001 Nights", as well as three pieces dedicated to Fikrat Amirov for cello and piano by composer Ruzgar Ahmadzade.

News.Az