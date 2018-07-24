Ankara: Turkey against anti-Iran sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is against anti-Iran sanctions, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

“At one time, the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia as well, but Turkey didn’t join them. We don’t consider the imposition of sanctions a right step,” Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday, APA reports.

Cavusoglu emphasized that there is no way that Ankara will give up this opinion if the U.S. extradites Fethullah Gulen to Turkey.

“The U.S. must extradite Fethullah to Turkey as we are allies. We do not consider it correct that Iran is cornered, and the U.S. has withdrawn from the nuclear deal on Iran. A delegation from the U.S. recently arrived in Turkey. We stressed that Iran’s oil is necessary for Turkey. We may have disagreements with Iran, but we do not consider the imposition of sanctions a right step,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az