Another 25 more families relocated to Aghali get house keys

Another 25 more families relocated to Aghali get house keys

+ ↺ − 16 px

25 more families (123 people) relocated to the village of Aghali of Zangilan district under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.az reports.

The families were welcomed by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in Eastern Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev, as well as employees Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.

A total of 133 families (649 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

News.Az