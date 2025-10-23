Another Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmir Aliyev has claimed a gold medal at the U23 World Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia.

He triumphed in the 55kg weight category after defeating Russian Alibek Amirov in the final, News.Az reports.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Ruslan Nurullayev, secured a bronze medal in the 72kg weight class.

He defeated Ukrainian Oleh Khalilov 3-1 in the consolation round and then beat Armenian Gaspar Terteryan 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

With one day remaining in the Greco-Roman competition, the Azerbaijani team has already set a new record for the number of medals at the U23 World Championship. For the first time, the national team has won two gold medals in a single tournament, with Ziya Babashov (63kg) having previously reached the top of the podium.

The performances highlight Azerbaijan’s growing strength in Greco-Roman wrestling on the international stage.

News.Az