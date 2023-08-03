Another group of Ukrainian children to undergo rehabilitation in Azerbaijan

Another group of Ukrainian children to undergo rehabilitation in Azerbaijan

Another group of Ukrainian children has departed for Azerbaijan to undergo rehabilitation, said Seymur Mardaliev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, News.az reports.

“Over the course of the next two weeks, the children will enjoy an engaging and diverse cultural program in Baku, along with exciting sightseeing tours to regions like Gabala, Sheki, and Shamakhi,” said the ambassador.

Back in June, Ukrainian schoolchildren from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva traveled to Azerbaijan.

As part of their stay in the capital of Azerbaijan, Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken on a tour of the Old City of Baku - Icherisheher.

They experienced the unique aura of Icherisheher, a place of great historical and architectural significance that impressed the guests from Ukraine with its unmatched beauty and history.

News.Az