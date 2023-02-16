Another plane with humanitarian aid departs for quake-hit Türkiye upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions

Another plane with humanitarian aid departs for quake-hit Türkiye upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions

Another plane with humanitarian aid departs for quake-hit Türkiye upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, another batch of humanitarian aid has been dispatched to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye on Monday, News.Az reports.

A total of 105 tonnes of humanitarian aid sent by plane includes heaters and tents, which are most needed by people affected by the earthquake in the cold winter months.

Starting from February 9, under President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent a number of humanitarian aid planes to earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye, which included oxygen masks, medical supplies and equipment, including stretchers and first aid neck braces, warm clothes, as well as tents with heaters, generators, heating radiators, outdoor heaters, diesel heaters, supplies and equipment to support search and rescue operations.

News.Az