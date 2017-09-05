Another soldier of Armenia army dies under mysterious circumstances

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information about death of another Armenian soldier has been disseminated in the Armenian social network.

According to the relatives of the deceased soldier, on September 2, Kanaker's Gevid Petrosyan was wounded under mysterious circumstances in one of the units of the Armenian army in the occupied Khojavend region and died because of the delay in his delivery to the military medical station.

The wrath of serviceman's parents lies in the fact that, under the pretext of the secrecy of the investigation, they were not informed about the circumstances under which he was killed.

News.Az

