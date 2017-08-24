Yandex metrika counter

Another US state recognized the so-called "Armenian genocide"

Iowa State Governor Kim Reynolds today signed a proclamation on the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide", Oxu.Az reports with reference to News.am.

Thus, Iowa became the 47th state recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in Ottoman Turkey, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.

News.Az


