Another US state recognized the so-called "Armenian genocide"
Iowa State Governor Kim Reynolds today signed a proclamation on the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide", Oxu.Az reports with reference to News.am.
Thus, Iowa became the 47th state recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in Ottoman Turkey, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.
