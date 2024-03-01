Antalya Diplomacy Forum features panel meeting "Peace, development and connectivity in S. Caucasus"

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel meeting on the theme "Peace, development and connectivity in the South Caucasus" has been held on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Special Representative for the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan addressed the meeting.

The meeting featured discussions regarding the ongoing peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the steps undertaken and planned in this regard, as well as the Zangezur corridor.

Hikmet Hajiyev stressed the importance of signing the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan without interference from any external forces, and the necessity of compliance with the terms of this treaty in the future.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s willingness to transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace, security and cooperation.

“Armenia has no territorial claims towards Azerbaijan and the two countries recognize each other’s territorial integrity. It was also pointed out during the meeting held between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia,” Ruben Rubinyan mentioned.

The event continued with discussions around the topic.

