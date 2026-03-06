SCO snow football tournament opens in Harbin with international lineup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Winter Sports Demonstration Zone Snow Football Tournament, branded as "Ice Super 2026," opens on Saturday evening in Harbin, with host team Longyao Bingcheng facing Belarus' Maxim Tank in the curtain-raiser.

The three-day tournament, held under the SCO framework, has drawn snow football teams from Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, among others. Participating sides are divided into two groups for a round-robin group phase followed by cross-group knockout matches.Maxim Tank team leader Yuryevich expressed excitement about debuting in Harbin, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"It is our first time taking part in the SCO snow football tournament, and we feel deeply honored to compete in this renowned Chinese city. Despite facing a strong opponent, our experienced and talented squad is fully confident of delivering our best performance and securing a victory in the opening game," he said.

Yang Xiao, chief of Longyao Bingcheng, champions of the Chinese qualifying tournament, highlighted the team's motivation.

"This championship is not only recognition of our past efforts but also a powerful driving force for us to push forward. We will compete with the utmost spirit to defend our honor and reward our fans with an exciting match," Yang noted.

Nearly 5,000 spectators are expected to fill the Harbin Ice Hockey Rink on the opening night, according to organizers. The event serves as a platform for strengthening cultural and sports exchanges among SCO members and promoting the development of winter sports.

