AP highlights aspects of Armenian armed forces withdrawal from districts of Azerbaijan

Associated Press has prepared an article highlighting the aspects of the Armenian armed forces' withdrawal from the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan within the trilateral statement signed on November 10.

The article said that a truce brokered by Russia two weeks ago halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. The agreement stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders and called for the deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

“During the fighting, Azerbaijani forces have also recaptured significant land south of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the towns of Jabrayil and Fizuli and areas around them. The truce was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister,” the report said.

Ahead of the handover, the report said, some ethnic Armenians leaving Kalbajar set their houses on fire in a bitter farewell. The gesture insulted Azerbaijanis, who used to live in Kalbajar and fled as it fell under Armenian control in the early 1990s, the report said.

“Not just our houses, but schools, culture centers, other civilian objects are being burned that (Armenians) did not build, forests, even the cattle,” Velyeddin Ismayilov told The Associated Press.

The 77-year-old says he fled Kalbajar with his wife and three young children when the Armenians took over, and his big house is now ruined. But he is prepared to return and restore the town and build a new house for his family.

“There is no greater happiness than to live in your hometown. I and my entire family are ready to head there even right now, to live in a tent there, while slowly restoring my native Kalbajar. With my grown-up children, grandchildren we will build an even better house,” Ismayilov said.

News.Az