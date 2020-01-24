Yandex metrika counter

Apartment of Armenia's Constitutional Court chairman being searched

Armenia's Special Investigative Service is searching the apartment of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan confirmed.

Earlier, one of Tovmasyan’s lawyers Amram Makinyan wrote on Facebook that the team of Tovmasyan's lawyers will release a statement upon completion of the search, News.am reported.

In October 2019, the Special Investigative Service has opened a criminal case based on MP Arman Babajanyan's motion filed to the prosecutor general. In his motion, Babajanyan reported about the abuses committed by Tovmasyan when he was justice minister.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

