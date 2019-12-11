Appeal to eliminate decision on engaging Serzh Sargsyan as accused-on-trial rejected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Special Investigation Service has rejected the appeal of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s attorney Amram Makinyan to eliminate the decision

“The appeal was rejected upon the decision of the prosecutor overseeing lawfulness of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, with the reasoning that the appeal is groundless," she said.

It was noted that those "actions have nothing to do with the status of the President of Armenia; thus, the constitutional guarantee for immunity is missing," News.am reported.

News.Az

News.Az