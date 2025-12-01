Yandex metrika counter

Apple challenges India antitrust penalty law to delay case

Photo: Reuters

Apple is attempting to delay antitrust proceedings in India by challenging the country’s penalty law, the Competition Commission of India told a New Delhi court.

The law allows regulators to use a company’s global turnover when calculating fines for market dominance abuse. Apple filed its legal challenge last month, aiming to block or postpone penalties as authorities continue to investigate its business practices in the Indian market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


