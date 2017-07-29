Applicants for journalism specialty takes aptitude test

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Centre (SEC) holds an aptitude for those who apply to the journalism specialty for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Applicants who have registered and filled out the questionnaire online from July 21 to 24, 2017, are able to participate in this stage after the passing exam for the 3rd specialty group, the SEC told APA.



The exam is held in Baku as well as in Nakhchivan, Ganja, Lankaran, Sheki, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, and Khachmaz.



The exam begins at 11:00 and will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.



Applicants will write an essay about one of the proposed topics. The essay must be written either in Azeri or in Russian, depending upon the section on which the applicant takes the examination.



Samples on essay topics are available on the SEC website.

News.Az

