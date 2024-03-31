Appropriate measures are being taken against fake news circulating about Azerbaijan on TikTok: Joint Statement

Appropriate measures are being taken against fake news circulating about Azerbaijan on TikTok: Joint Statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan have released a joint statement, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "TikTok social media accounts have been spreading false (fake) news about the launch of military operations and the presence of Azerbaijani martyrs. We declare that the fake news created by manipulation of old data does not reflect any reality and is a failed attempt to mislead public opinion.

We call on the citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and social activists to always be principled in such situations and exercise vigilance to avoid falling under the influence of campaigns based on fake and false information.

Appropriate measures are being taken against the source of the mentioned fake accounts.”

News.Az